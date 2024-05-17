Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girls of Eoghan Rua’s Under 15 camogie team have launched a fundraiser after they qualified for an All Ireland tournament.

The north coast GAA club said it was “delighted and so excited that our U15 camogs have qualified for the All Ireland Féile in Mullaghbawn, on June 22nd, following their successful campaign in the Derry Féile.

"This is an incredible achievement for these young girls, and they are very grateful for the opportunity to represent both Eoghan Rua and Derry at this level.”

Coach Cait Passmore said: “The girls are brilliant, they train so hard and are so committeed to their camogie and their teammates. They were the ones who actually said we could win the Feile a few months ago and they are absolutely loving the hype around their county Feile win.

The Eoghan Rua under 15 camogs who have qualified for the All Ireland Feile in County Armagh next month. Credit Eoghan Rua

"They’ve grown up watching their sports models compete at All Ireland level and they’re excited to now have an opportunity of their own to compete at this level and show yonger camogs in the club what is possible.

"They’re the first camogie team in Eoghan Rua history to win the county Feile and they hope to continue making history by going one step further!

"It’s a pleasure to be involved with such a talented group of young girls and we hope that we can fundraise to make sure that this Feile creates memories that these girls will have for years to come.”

Team captain Rose McKenna said: “Being the captain of our camogie team for the All Ireland Feile is like a dream come true!

The history making Eoghan Rua camogs. Credit Eoghan Rua

"I’m so proud of all our team who have improved so much this year and trained hard. It really shows how much effort we’ve put in and how grateful we are to represent Derry at club level at this Feile.”

Vice captain Tilly Lundy said: “Winning this Feile shows how dedicated the girls have been and how hard we’ve worked. I can’t wait to go to Feile.”

Now the girls have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the costs of making the trip to Mullaghabawn next month.