Eoghan Rua U15 Camogie team congratulated by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team achieved incredible success in 2024, which saw them bring home both the County and All-Ireland Féile titles.
Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I spent time chatting to each of the players and their passion and enthusiasm for their sport shines through. They have set a fantastic example for young people to follow, particularly for girls thinking about taking up the sport.
“I would also like to commend the hard work of the coaching team, who are dedicated to developing the girls’ sporting abilities.”
Cáit Passmore, U15 Coach added: “Thank you to the Mayor for the hosting the reception for our winning team. We are delighted with the warm welcome and support the girls have received.
“The club are extremely proud of the girl’s achievements, and we commend every player on how dedicated they are to their sport.”