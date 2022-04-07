Eoin Dixon helps steer St Patrick’s Lisburn to victory against Eire Og

The young full forward was in great form as he led the Eire Og defence a merry dance as to turn in a man of the match performance, adding scores from play and from frees.

Eire Og relied heavily on the free taking of Kevin Clarke and Niall Ward for their scores, but they were always in contention and proved to be stiff opposition.

Dixon got the home team off the mark with a pointed free in the second minute and the Lisburn men extended their lead when Sean Burns sent one over in the sixth minute. Eire Og came back to level with points from frees from corner forward Kevin Clarke and centre forward John Toal on 11 and 13 minutes, but two quick goals from Oisin Gorman and Eoin Dixon gave St Patrick’s control of the game.

When Dixon grabbed his second goal on 24 minutes it was all St Patrick’s though Toal game the visitors some hope when he sent over two points from frees just before the break to leave the half time score St Patrick’s 3-4 Eire Og 0-4.

Pointed frees from Toal and Clarke at the start of the second half kept Eire Og in touch and after Conor Ewing added one for the home side, they reduced the gap even further with three pointed frees from Niall Ward.

Eoin Dixon finished his team’s score with another point on 50 minutes, and though Toal pulled back another for Eire Og, the destination of the points had long been decided.

Final score: St Patrick’s Lisburn 2-8 Eire Og 0-10

