GALLERY: St Colman's Bi-centenial celebration of football

Recently, St Colman’s College honoured some of their greatest ever Gaelic football teams and players across the school’s 200-year history.
Pictures from the event at the Canal Court Hotel courtesy of Liz Boyle.
1. St Colman's celebration of football
1993 McCrory Cup Champions and Hogan Cup Champions L-R Dairmaid Marsden, John Morgan, Liam McPolin, Captain Ronan Hamill, Paul McShane and Russell Keenan. INNR4835 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
2. St Colman's celebration of football
Cormac McKinney with the Winners of 1988 Hogan Cup Champions and also the McCrory Cup back row l-r Mark McNeill, Eamonn Connolly, Barry Fearon, Mark Crimmins and Seamus Savage, front row l-r Paddy Tinnelly, James McCartan, Paul O'Hare, Tony Wilson and Cormac McKinney. INNR4834 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
3. St Colman's celebration of football
1967 Hogan Cup Team l-r Jimmy Smyth, Paddy Turley, Con Davey, Peter Rooney, Gerry O'Neill Manager, Sean McMullan, Noel Moore, Tony Quinn and Dr. John Gribben INNR4837 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
4. St Colman's celebration of football
Michael Keenan, Thomas Keenan and Sinead Keenan Rowntree. INNR4841 Photo: LIZ BOYLE