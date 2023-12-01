Register
BREAKING
Cormac McKinney, Cathal Murray, Kevin Franklin, Ronan McMahon staff members organising committee standing at the table displaying the many trophies won by St. Colman's College. INNR4832Cormac McKinney, Cathal Murray, Kevin Franklin, Ronan McMahon staff members organising committee standing at the table displaying the many trophies won by St. Colman's College. INNR4832
Cormac McKinney, Cathal Murray, Kevin Franklin, Ronan McMahon staff members organising committee standing at the table displaying the many trophies won by St. Colman's College. INNR4832

GALLERY: St Colman's Bi-centenial celebration of football

Recently, St Colman’s College honoured some of their greatest ever Gaelic football teams and players across the school’s 200-year history.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:52 GMT

Pictures from the event at the Canal Court Hotel courtesy of Liz Boyle.

1993 McCrory Cup Champions and Hogan Cup Champions L-R Dairmaid Marsden, John Morgan, Liam McPolin, Captain Ronan Hamill, Paul McShane and Russell Keenan. INNR4835

1. St Colman's celebration of football

1993 McCrory Cup Champions and Hogan Cup Champions L-R Dairmaid Marsden, John Morgan, Liam McPolin, Captain Ronan Hamill, Paul McShane and Russell Keenan. INNR4835 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Cormac McKinney with the Winners of 1988 Hogan Cup Champions and also the McCrory Cup back row l-r Mark McNeill, Eamonn Connolly, Barry Fearon, Mark Crimmins and Seamus Savage, front row l-r Paddy Tinnelly, James McCartan, Paul O'Hare, Tony Wilson and Cormac McKinney. INNR4834

2. St Colman's celebration of football

Cormac McKinney with the Winners of 1988 Hogan Cup Champions and also the McCrory Cup back row l-r Mark McNeill, Eamonn Connolly, Barry Fearon, Mark Crimmins and Seamus Savage, front row l-r Paddy Tinnelly, James McCartan, Paul O'Hare, Tony Wilson and Cormac McKinney. INNR4834 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

1967 Hogan Cup Team l-r Jimmy Smyth, Paddy Turley, Con Davey, Peter Rooney, Gerry O'Neill Manager, Sean McMullan, Noel Moore, Tony Quinn and Dr. John Gribben INNR4837

3. St Colman's celebration of football

1967 Hogan Cup Team l-r Jimmy Smyth, Paddy Turley, Con Davey, Peter Rooney, Gerry O'Neill Manager, Sean McMullan, Noel Moore, Tony Quinn and Dr. John Gribben INNR4837 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Michael Keenan, Thomas Keenan and Sinead Keenan Rowntree. INNR4841

4. St Colman's celebration of football

Michael Keenan, Thomas Keenan and Sinead Keenan Rowntree. INNR4841 Photo: LIZ BOYLE