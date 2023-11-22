GALLERY: St John Bosco GAC celebrate club’s Diamond Jubilee
The Canal Court Hotel played host to a special event to mark St John Bosco’s Diamond Jubilee.
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Sponsors of the Senior Team with Guest Joe Brolly. INNR4633 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
Ciaran Mackin committee member with Guest Joe Brolly at St. John Bosco GAC Jubilee Celebrations.INNR4632 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
Fionn McCaul Minor Player of the Year is presented with his award by guest Joe Brolly and Jack Devanney Chairman Down GAA. INNR4637 Photo: LIZ BOYLE
Paul Og McCormack with Joe Brolly and Paul McCormack. INNR4641 Photo: LIZ BOYLE