Register
BREAKING
In Conversation with Joe Brolly, Aidan Shields MC at St John Bosco Jubilee Celebrations. INNR4631In Conversation with Joe Brolly, Aidan Shields MC at St John Bosco Jubilee Celebrations. INNR4631
In Conversation with Joe Brolly, Aidan Shields MC at St John Bosco Jubilee Celebrations. INNR4631

​GALLERY: St John Bosco GAC celebrate club’s Diamond Jubilee

The Canal Court Hotel played host to a special event to mark St John Bosco’s Diamond Jubilee.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT

​Pictures by Liz Boyle

Sponsors of the Senior Team with Guest Joe Brolly. INNR4633

1. St John Bosco Diamond Jubilee

Sponsors of the Senior Team with Guest Joe Brolly. INNR4633 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Ciaran Mackin committee member with Guest Joe Brolly at St. John Bosco GAC Jubilee Celebrations.INNR4632

2. St John Bosco Diamond Jubilee

Ciaran Mackin committee member with Guest Joe Brolly at St. John Bosco GAC Jubilee Celebrations.INNR4632 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Fionn McCaul Minor Player of the Year is presented with his award by guest Joe Brolly and Jack Devanney Chairman Down GAA. INNR4637

3. St John Bosco Diamond Jubilee

Fionn McCaul Minor Player of the Year is presented with his award by guest Joe Brolly and Jack Devanney Chairman Down GAA. INNR4637 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Paul Og McCormack with Joe Brolly and Paul McCormack. INNR4641

4. St John Bosco Diamond Jubilee

Paul Og McCormack with Joe Brolly and Paul McCormack. INNR4641 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page