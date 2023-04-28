Brídíní Óga was nominated by club player and Power NI employee Oonagh Ward, as part of the company’s ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship scheme.

The initiative gives employees the opportunity to nominate local groups and organisations to receive funding to purchase new training equipment.

The camogie squad recently won the All-Ireland Junior final to become the first Antrim team to win an All-Ireland Junior Club crown.

Pictured (L-R) with some of the trophies recently won by Glenravel GAC is Oonagh Ward, Power NI employee and club member, Oliver Howie of Power NI, and Brídíní Óga coach Martin Coulter.

Coach Mark Coulter said: “Women’s sport is often overlooked in relation to funding, we are delighted to receive this generous donation from Power NI, which will be put to good use to purchase new training equipment for the upcoming season. Hopefully the new kit will help us win more silverware for the club.”

