Glenravel camogie team scores funding from Power NI

A Glenravel camogie team has received a £300 community grant from Power NI.

By Una Culkin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Brídíní Óga was nominated by club player and Power NI employee Oonagh Ward, as part of the company’s ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship scheme.

The initiative gives employees the opportunity to nominate local groups and organisations to receive funding to purchase new training equipment.

The camogie squad recently won the All-Ireland Junior final to become the first Antrim team to win an All-Ireland Junior Club crown.

Pictured (L-R) with some of the trophies recently won by Glenravel GAC is Oonagh Ward, Power NI employee and club member, Oliver Howie of Power NI, and Brídíní Óga coach Martin Coulter.Pictured (L-R) with some of the trophies recently won by Glenravel GAC is Oonagh Ward, Power NI employee and club member, Oliver Howie of Power NI, and Brídíní Óga coach Martin Coulter.
Coach Mark Coulter said: “Women’s sport is often overlooked in relation to funding, we are delighted to receive this generous donation from Power NI, which will be put to good use to purchase new training equipment for the upcoming season. Hopefully the new kit will help us win more silverware for the club.”

Oonagh added: “It’s so important for companies in NI to support clubs and organisations. Helping Hands is a brilliant initiative which really gives clubs extra help during tough economic times.”

