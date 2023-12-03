I9 of the best pictures as Clann Éireann ladies in Lurgan follow their dreams to All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final
There was much excitement in Lurgan on Sunday as Clann Éireann took on Waterford side Ballymacarby in the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 20:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 20:27 GMT
The Clann Éireann ladies, the first Co Armagh team to win the Ulster Championship, attracted plenty of support from fans of all ages at their home pitch.
Their dream of reaching a first-ever All-Ireland Senior Ladies Club football final was dashed, however, losing to the stronger visitors 1-10 to 0-5.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of a memorable day.
1 / 5