Young fans of Clann Éireann Ladies team. Lucy Haughain, left, and Hollie Towe showing their support on Sunday. LM50-219.

I9 of the best pictures as Clann Éireann ladies in Lurgan follow their dreams to All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final

There was much excitement in Lurgan on Sunday as Clann Éireann took on Waterford side Ballymacarby in the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 20:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 20:27 GMT

The Clann Éireann ladies, the first Co Armagh team to win the Ulster Championship, attracted plenty of support from fans of all ages at their home pitch.

Their dream of reaching a first-ever All-Ireland Senior Ladies Club football final was dashed, however, losing to the stronger visitors 1-10 to 0-5.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of a memorable day.

Donna McCleary pictured at the All Ireland ladies football semi-final on Sunday with grandchildren, Dan (6) and Anna Kernan (5). LM50-225.

1. All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final

Donna McCleary pictured at the All Ireland ladies football semi-final on Sunday with grandchildren, Dan (6) and Anna Kernan (5). LM50-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Clann Éireann ladies team which competed in Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final. LM50-228.

2. All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final

The Clann Éireann ladies team which competed in Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final. LM50-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

Clann Éireann's Niam Coleman in action during Sunday's semi-final. LM50-229.

3. All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final

Clann Éireann's Niam Coleman in action during Sunday's semi-final. LM50-229. Photo: Tony Hendron

Wrapped up against the cold at Sunday's All Ireland ladies football semi-final at Clann Éireann are from left, Laura McAreavey, Tommy Douglas (3) and Maria Douglas. LM50-227.

4. All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final

Wrapped up against the cold at Sunday's All Ireland ladies football semi-final at Clann Éireann are from left, Laura McAreavey, Tommy Douglas (3) and Maria Douglas. LM50-227. Photo: Tony Hendron

