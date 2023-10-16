Register
Cushendall Ruairi Og's celebrate winning the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title.Cushendall Ruairi Og's celebrate winning the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title.
Cushendall Ruairi Og's celebrate winning the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title.

In pictures: Celebrations as Cushendall win Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

There were celebrations in north Antrim as Cushendall clinched the Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST

The Ruairi Og team from Cushendall came out as victors 1-20 to 1-19 against Loughgiel at Corrigan Park.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Margaret Anne McKillop, was among the huge crowds who celebrated the win.

Celebrating the win with the next generation of Cushendall hurlers.

1. GAA

Celebrating the win with the next generation of Cushendall hurlers. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop and friend celebrating the win

2. GAA

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop and friend celebrating the win Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Celebrating Cushendall's victory over Loughgiel in the hurling final

3. GAA

Celebrating Cushendall's victory over Loughgiel in the hurling final Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Celebrating Ruairi Og's victory in the Antrim Senior Hurling final

4. GAA

Celebrating Ruairi Og's victory in the Antrim Senior Hurling final Photo: McAuley Multimedia

