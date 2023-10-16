In pictures: Celebrations as Cushendall win Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship
There were celebrations in north Antrim as Cushendall clinched the Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
The Ruairi Og team from Cushendall came out as victors 1-20 to 1-19 against Loughgiel at Corrigan Park.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Margaret Anne McKillop, was among the huge crowds who celebrated the win.
1 / 3