Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sorcha McGeown has hosted a civic reception for Clan Na Gael to celebrate the Lurgan club’s very successful year.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT

Throughout the year the U16.5 girls won the County Armagh League and Championship, U12.5 girls won the Division One League, U14.5 boys won the Division One League, U18 boys won the Division One Minor Championship and U16 boys who won the Division Two Championship.

Off the field their Scór na nÓg girls become county champions in the Ballad group section for the second consecutive year and the club’s Health and Wellbeing Committee were awarded Ulster GAA Healthy Club of the Year 2023.

Among those who attended the reception in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre were Councillors Liam Mackle and Mary O’Dowd.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown congratulates Anne-Marie Henderson, Tracey McCavigan and Eileen McGivern from the Clan Na Gael Well Being Committee on winning the Ulster GAA Healthy Club Award. Included are Councillors Liam Mackle and Mary 'Dowd.

1. Clan Na Gael civic reception

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown congratulates Anne-Marie Henderson, Tracey McCavigan and Eileen McGivern from the Clan Na Gael Well Being Committee on winning the Ulster GAA Healthy Club Award. Included are Councillors Liam Mackle and Mary 'Dowd.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown and Councillors Mary O'Dowd and Liam Mackle with the Clan Na Gael, Under 16.5 Girls who won the County Armagh League and Championship. Included are coaches, Maria Toland and Shane O'Hanlon.

2. Clan Na Gael civic reception

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown and Councillors Mary O'Dowd and Liam Mackle with the Clan Na Gael, Under 16.5 Girls who won the County Armagh League and Championship. Included are coaches, Maria Toland and Shane O'Hanlon.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown with the Clan Na Gael, Scor Na Og group. Included are coaches Kerrie Patterson and Briege Lavery.

3. Clan Na Gael civic reception

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown with the Clan Na Gael, Scor Na Og group. Included are coaches Kerrie Patterson and Briege Lavery.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown with the Clan Na Gael, Under 12.5 Girls who won the Division One League. Included are, Councillors, Mary O'Dowd and Liam Mackle and coaches, Diarmuid Marsden, Kathryn Barry, Jennifer O'Hanlon and Joe Lavery.

4. Clan Na Gael civic reception

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown with the Clan Na Gael, Under 12.5 Girls who won the Division One League. Included are, Councillors, Mary O'Dowd and Liam Mackle and coaches, Diarmuid Marsden, Kathryn Barry, Jennifer O'Hanlon and Joe Lavery.

