It’s showtime in the Allianz League

Armagh and Down Senior footballers begin their Alliance League campaigns this weekend in Division 1 and 2 respectively.

​With the dust settled on the All-Ireland Championship celebrations, Armagh are back in Division 1 action this Saturday against Galway as the Allianz Football Leagues get underway – while Down take on Roscommon in Division 2.

​Armagh the team to beat

Galway certainly won’t need any motivation against the county that denied them Sam Maguire last year and beat them in the league before that, but the new rules may favour Armagh who have nifty forwards like Conor Turbitt, Oisin Conaty and Stefan Campbell alongside brilliant kickers like Niall Grimley and Oisin O’Neill to name but a few.

Kieran McGeeney also has strength at the back in players like Paddy Burns and Aaron McKay. Not to mention the talented Barry McCambridge who was nominated Footballer of the Year.

Padraic Joyce’s side also have some lethal weapons in the likes of Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Sean Kelly. So it’s all to play for in Division 1, starting for Armagh this Saturday at Pearse Stadium.

Down aiming for good start

Division 2 will be a tough test for Down with an away fixture against Roscommon first on the cards this Sunday.

However, Conor Laverty's side come into this season on the back of a terrific one last year and with the Tailteann Cup in the bag, Sam Maguire football this summer is assured so some pressure may be alleviated in the league.

Only time will tell how the new rules impact on results but the Mournemen will hope to get off to a good start in Dr Hyde Park against Davy Burke's side who were relegated from the top flight last season.

Roscommon have plenty of talent in their ranks, including Shane McGinley who was awarded last season's Connacht U20 Player-of-the-Year and is certainly a player to watch.

But likewise Down have tons of talent including former U20 star Odhran Murdock and Danny Magill who has impressed in this year's Sigerson Cup.

For full Allianz Football League previews see this week’s Newry Reporter, on sale now.