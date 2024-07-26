​King is Player of the Month as the LGFA celebrate 50 years

16 July 2024; Down’s Niamh King is pictured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2024 at The Croke Park Hotel on Jones' Road in Dublin.

​Down’s Niamh King has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2024.

The Castlewellan player (19), was superb for the Mourne County as they progressed to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship. Niamh, a 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship winner, was a leading light for her side throughout the month of June.

The Ulster champions, safely navigated the group stages of the All-Ireland Intermediate series, Niamh shone in the victories over Cavan and Westmeath. She scored 1-5 against Cavan and 0-2 in the Westmeath win as Down booked an All-Ireland quarter-final slot. In that last-eight victory over Monaghan, Niamh scored 0-4 to help Down through to the semi-finals. Down’s 2024 championship odyssey came to an end against Tyrone in the semi-final but Niamh still managed to contribute three points.

After gaining promotion to Intermediate Championship football last year, by virtue of their All-Ireland Junior win, Down more than held their own in the higher grade and can reflect upon their successful campaign with a huge degree of pride.

Down Ladies celebrated beating Monaghan to win the ulster Intermediate Championship Final.

LGFA Celebrates 50 years

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association celebrated its 50th anniversary last Thursday. The Association was founded on July 18, 1974, at Hayes’ Hotel in Thurles. The Tipperary town was also the venue for the celebrations on the day, with exhibition games at FBD Semple Stadium followed by a special event at The Dome.

Looking ahead to the event, LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “50 years ago, at Hayes Hotel in Thurles town, our Association officially came into being. What a journey we’ve been on for the last half a century and last Sunday at Croke Park, the sport of Ladies Gaelic Football was one of four practices granted formal State recognition as part of Ireland’s living cultural heritage.

“Today, we’ll be looking at key milestones throughout our Association’s rich history and we’ll be joined by so many people who have played key roles along the way, including former Association Presidents, county board officials, founding members of the Association, legendary players from across LGFA history, and sponsors.

Niamh King. right, was top scorer with Eimear Fitzpatrick in the Ulster semi-final victory over Antrim

“That small group of people who got together on the 18th of July, 1974, to set up the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, surely could never have imagined the journey that would follow. Those firsts include the introduction of our various competitions down through the years – and those firsts include the breaking down of so many barriers. More recent times have also seen incredible growth at grassroots levels with our thriving development initiatives, including Gaelic4Mothers&Others, winner of a prestigious award recently, Gaelic4Teens and Gaelic4Girls, all now proudly sponsored by LGFA partners.