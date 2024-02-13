Larne Schools' Hurling Cup: St MacNissi's make it three-in-a-row

This year’s competition saw some big changes, a title sponsor and three new schools come onboard, with Islandmagee Primary, Moyle Primary and Larne and Inver PS all making their first appearance.

The first game saw the pupils from the penninsula put up a good show against 2023 winners St MacNissis who won 2-0.

Moyle played their maiden match drawing 0-0 against St Anthony’s. A strong Larne and Inver team beat Corran Integrated by a goal to complete the first round of fixtures.

The format changed slightly this year to accomodate the increased number of participants. Each school played each other once in the league section of the tournament with the top two advancing to face each other in an extended final.

Islandmagee and Corran Integrated both won games, St MacNissis won four out of five, but Larne and Inver were the most impressive throughout the league section, winning every game with some intricate passing, impressive team play and astute defending.

The final was a tense affair, a single goal scored mid-way through the second half was enough to claim the victory for St MacNissi’s who recieved the trophy from Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna.

The extended 2024 competition was a great success after 10 years of three participants since 2014. Over 150 children across six schools got an introduction to Hurling all from the town of Larne, or within BT40

Latharna Og would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their continued support as well as all of the participating schools and everyone who backed the event.

