​LGFA launches ground breaking ‘Teenage Kicks’ App

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Trina Murray, centre, with Whitehall U14 ladies footballers Emma Thorp, left, and Aisling Noonan pictured at Croke Park as the LGFA launches its new ‘Teenage kicks’ app. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

​The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to launch its groundbreaking new ‘Teenage Kicks’ app – a social games initiative for teenagers allowing them to ‘PLAY THEIR WAY’.

‘Teenage Kicks’ was initiated through Her Moves funding via Sport Ireland and it’s about empowering teenage girls and providing them with the choice to select the activity they would like to be involved in.

The app, designed by Nudge, includes a Session Planner, a Game Library and an Ambassador library, with all three sections packed with simple to use games, drills and advice.

The Session Planner will generate an activity session with one warm-up and three ‘Teenage Kicks’ games, with the participants permitted to veto certain games to ensure they have their own voice and select the games they want to play. Users can also browse the Game Library, which features a selection of warm-ups and game drills. These can be played in a user’s own time or added to a session. The app is the perfect partner for groups of teenagers in school, club or youth club sessions.

The Ambassador library features advice and inspiration from stars of Ladies Gaelic Football – and includes videos designed to enhance activity skills and engagement techniques.

LGFA President Trina Murray commented: “We are delighted to launch the ‘Teenage Kicks’ app, which will be of huge benefit to both aspiring young players but also teenagers not already involved, or who have stepped away, to play our game in a fun way and in their own way. The app has something for everyone and can be used in a club, school or youth club environment.

“It’s perfect for lunch hour at school, at club level during the season or off-season, and can be used by teenagers attending youth clubs as a wonderful resource. We look forward to hearing feedback from users, who we hope will derive huge pleasure from the app and the activities contained within it. Many thanks to all involved in bringing the app to life.”

The initiative was designed by teenagers for teenagers, and you can select your own activities. This is a community for all teenage girls to join and ENJOY SOMETHING THAT MOVES YOU!

The ‘Teenage Kicks’ app can be downloaded for Apple and Android use.