MacRory Cup final sees Mid Ulster schools clash

The game will be played at the Athletic Grounds at 2.30pm.

For Holy Trinity, it is an especially exciting occasion as this is the first time a team from the school has reached the final.

Support for the boys has been phenomenal and as the school posted on its Facebook page, they have been “inundated” with messages, e-mails and phone calls in advance of the big game.

St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt meets Holy Trinity College, Cookstown in the final of the MacRory Cup.

“Reaching a final of this magnitude brings with it unprecedented levels of elation for everyone associated with our College.

“Coinciding with this we have had numerous businesses, families and individuals who have reached out to us with huge generosity and goodwill, wishing us well in our quest for glory!”

The school has created its first ever ‘MacRory Cup Wall’ - a mixture of unique imagery of the teams’ path to the final and messages of encouragement from loyal supporters.

The school community has been snapping up a variety of Holy Trinity merchandise in preparation for the big day since the team saw off St Patrick’s, Maghera in the Cup semi final in an outstanding display.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s, Magherafelt are looking forward to another opportunity to potentially lift the prestigious prize on Sunday.

The school claimed its first ever MacRory Cup crown in 2017 with a six-point victory over 19-time winners St Colman’s Newry.

After their semi final victory against Omagh CBS, team manager Kevin Brady said he believed this would be the third MacRory Cup final the school had reached in six years.