The Mayor has held a reception for the young players from Ruairi Og u15 Camogie Team in recognition of their recent John West Féile tournament win in Galway.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop alongside Councillor Oliver McMullan, Councillor Maighread Watson and team captain Eva McNeill. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The girls, who are all under 15 years old, created history as they became the first ever Ruairí Óg Camogie team to win an All Ireland Féile na nGael title. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, congratulated the girls, saying: “It’s always encouraging for me to see such hard work and determination from children of such a young age.

“It is my hope that the players in this team enjoy continued success and their passion for the sport only grows. Well done to all the support staff at Ruairi Og u15 Camogie Team, family and friends who have supported this winning team in their endeavours.”

While visiting Council’s Civic Headquarters, the members of the winning team were also able to tell the Mayor how hard they had worked to achieve this wonderful win and ask some questions about his role in the borough. They also met with Deputy Mayor for the Borough, Cllr Margaret-Anne McKillop.

Ruairi Og Club coaches said: “We’d like to thank the Mayor for recognising the team and for his hospitality. We as coaches are delighted that these girls have become role models to the younger camogs in our club and to girls within the wider community.”