Mayor’s reception for Glenariffe Oisins Féile champions

The players and coaches of the Under 15 team were invited to Cloonavin in recognition of their All-Ireland Féile success.

Representing County Antrim, they travelled to Tipperary to take part in the tournament in October, where they emerged the overall champions.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “It’s clear from meeting the team and their mentors how much this victory means to them.

“They are the first team in the club’s history to win the A-grade County Féile, and to go on to become All-Ireland champions is a huge achievement.

“The boys are a credit to their families and the wider community, and I’m pleased to have this opportunity to recognise this.

“Well done to everyone involved, and I hope the young team’s performances goes on to inspire further success for the club.”