Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield and members of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have hosted a civic reception for Clan Na Gael CLG from Lurgan.

The event marked successes of the Under 14 Girls, Under 16 Girls, U17 Boys and last year’s win by the Ladies Minor Team as well as the Ballad group who are County Champions.

1. Celebration time Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield pictured with Clan Na Gael secretary Paul O'Hagan and Clan Na Gael stalwart Jimmy Smyth at the reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for Clan Na Gael Junior and Minor teams to celebrate their successes. Photo: Edward Byrne Photo Sales

2. Minor Championship success Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield with winners of the Minor Championship with their coaches, included are CouncillorsEamon McNeill, Kevin Savage and Liam Mackle. Photo: Paul Byrne Photo Sales

3. The Ladies Minor team The Ladies Minor team with their coaches, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Councillors Eamon McNeill, Kevin Savage and Liam Mackle. Photo: Paul Byrne Photo Sales

4. U16 team Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield pictured at the civid reception with the U16 team winners of the U16 Division League and Championship, with their coaches. Also included are Councillors Eamon McNeill, Kevin Savage and Liam Mackle. Photo: Edward Byrne Photo Sales