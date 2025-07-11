​Oisin McConville set to stay as Wicklow boss for the next two seasons

Oisin McConville. Pic: Wicklow GAA

​Crossmaglen man Oisin McConville has been ratified for another two years at the helm as Wicklow manager.

​McConville guided the Garden County to promotion from Division 4 in 2023, and reached the Tailteann Cup Semi-finals this season, famously knocking out the highly fancied Westmeath en route. Wicklow GAA announced the news with the following statement:

“On behalf of the Wicklow County Board, we are delighted to announce that our delegates have voted overwhelmingly to extend Oisin McConville’s term as Senior Football Manager by a further two years. His new contract will now run through to the conclusion of the 2027 season.

“Since taking the reins, Oisin has overseen a marked upturn in performance and squad development. This year, under his leadership, Wicklow came within a score of promotion and delivered a thrilling Tailteann Cup Semi-final display, only to be edged out by Limerick in the closing minutes. The progress achieved on and off the field has been widely commended by players, supporters and County Board delegates alike.

“As Oisin embarks on his fourth season with the county, we look forward to building on this momentum. His commitment to fostering emerging talent, refining our tactical identity and driving a high-performance culture gives us every confidence that Wicklow football will continue to flourish.

“We thank Oisin for his dedication to our county and look forward to another exciting chapter under his stewardship.”