Alannah McGivern's daughter Heidi met up with her school friends in Croke Park after the game. Tears of joy for the girls.Alannah McGivern's daughter Heidi met up with her school friends in Croke Park after the game. Tears of joy for the girls.
Alannah McGivern's daughter Heidi met up with her school friends in Croke Park after the game. Tears of joy for the girls.

PICTURES: Fans celebrate as Armagh reach first All-Ireland final since 2003

By Michael Scott
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
Armagh fans were in fine tune as they celebrated winning Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park.

The Orchard County came from five points down in the second-half to earn victory after extra-time.

They will now face Galway in the decider, which takes place on Sunday, July 28.

We asked you to send in your pictures and you did not disappoint with over 150 responses!

Here are just a few of the pictures you sent us. Don't worry if your picture didn't make it into our gallery, we have lots more coverage to come across the Reporter newspaper and website in the coming weeks ahead of the final!

Aisling Martin sent us this pic of their banner from 2002

1. Armagh fans at Croke Park

Aisling Martin sent us this pic of their banner from 2002 Photo: submitted

Anita McCone sent us this picture of some young fans with RTÉ's Marty Morrissey.

2. Armagh fans at Croke Park

Anita McCone sent us this picture of some young fans with RTÉ's Marty Morrissey. Photo: submitted

Celebration time for Leigh-Jane Mooney and company!

3. Armagh fans at Croke Park

Celebration time for Leigh-Jane Mooney and company! Photo: submitted

Clare Robb and family all kitted out for the big game!

4. Armagh fans at Croke Park

Clare Robb and family all kitted out for the big game! Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Armagh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice