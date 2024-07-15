PICTURES: Fans celebrate as Armagh reach first All-Ireland final since 2003

The Orchard County came from five points down in the second-half to earn victory after extra-time.
They will now face Galway in the decider, which takes place on Sunday, July 28.
We asked you to send in your pictures and you did not disappoint with over 150 responses!
Here are just a few of the pictures you sent us. Don't worry if your picture didn't make it into our gallery, we have lots more coverage to come across the Reporter newspaper and website in the coming weeks ahead of the final!
