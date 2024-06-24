Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunloy Cuchullains were the victorious plate winners at the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Division One Finals 2024 at the weekend.

Captain Damien McMahon is pictured at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence with John Kenny, Cathaoirleach, Coiste na nÓg, Loch Garman, Anne Claire Monde of John West and Diarmuid Cahill, Chair, National Feile.