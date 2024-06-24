Plate win for Dunloy Cuchullains in Feile na nGael Camogie and Hurling finals
Dunloy Cuchullains were the victorious plate winners at the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Division One Finals 2024 at the weekend.
Captain Damien McMahon is pictured at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence with John Kenny, Cathaoirleach, Coiste na nÓg, Loch Garman, Anne Claire Monde of John West and Diarmuid Cahill, Chair, National Feile.
A total of 206 club sides took part in the national and regional finals across 22 venues nationwide. The tournament was sponsored for the ninth time by John West.