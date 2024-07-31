Sean McDermott's GAC: 42 photos as Maghery welcomes Armagh team and Sam

Armagh captain and Maghery player, Aidan Forker led the way with the trophy as the many hundreds of fans celebrated wildly as the team and the cup arrived.
The squad and supporters joyfully sang the county anthem, 'The Boys From The County Armagh', before families took the opportunity to be photographed with the cup.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured on camera this memorable occasion.
1. Captain's Honour
Armagh captain, Aidan Forker poses proudly with the Sam Maguire Cup at his home club, Maghery on Tuesday. PT31-307.Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Captain's Honour
Maghery and Armagh fans, Monica and Dan Forker pictured at the Armagh 'Homecomng' on Tuesday evening. PT31-282.Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Captain's Honour
Members of the McCann family who enjoyed the Armagh team event at Maghery GAC on Tuesday evening. PT31-283.Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Captain's Honour
Aoibhenn McCrory and her daughter Cáití (5 months) waiting patiently for the Armagh team to arrive with the Sam Maguire. PT31-294.Photo: TONY HENDRON
