Search on for outstanding young GAA volunteers
The award recognises the outstanding contributions young members make to their clubs and communities. Each month during the season, a winner will be selected who best represents the volunteering ethos of the GAA.
The initiative was officially launched at the Box-It Athletic Grounds by Armagh All-Ireland winning captain Aidan Forker.
This is the eighth year of the award, and at the end of the season, one person will be named ‘Volunteer of the Year’, which last year was won by Oisín Barr, from the Doire Colmcille club in Derry. The overall prize package includes a full set of underage jerseys for the winner’s club, as well as commemorative merchandise and trophy.
Clubs are encouraged to nominate young people aged 14-24 years for the accolade. Entries are welcome for volunteers who positively contribute across the broad spectrum of club community life – from coaching and mentoring, to fundraising and committee membership, and more. Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA Vice-Chairperson, said:
“Volunteering is a cornerstone of every GAA club, and our youth members play a vital role in helping to promote and grow our games in their communities through a wide range of activities such as coaching, fundraising, leading committees and improving the health and wellbeing of their members.
“I would encourage all of our clubs to showcase their own young leaders by nominating them for the monthly awards.”
Liam Conlon from Translink, said: “We are always amazed by the good work young people do through volunteering with their involvement in their local GAA clubs.”
To nominate a young person for this award, visit – ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward
The nomination process opens on the first Monday of each month and closes on the 25th of each month, after which a judging panel will select the winner, who’ll receive a commemorative certificate and a set of Enterprise tickets, provided by Translink.