​Search on for outstanding young GAA volunteers

Pictured at the launch of the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month Award at the Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh; Liam Conlon, Translink, Aidan Forker, Armagh All-Ireland winning football captain, and Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA Vice-Chairperson.

​Clubs across the province are being called upon by Ulster GAA and Translink to nominate young members for the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The award recognises the outstanding contributions young members make to their clubs and communities. Each month during the season, a winner will be selected who best represents the volunteering ethos of the GAA.

The initiative was officially launched at the Box-It Athletic Grounds by Armagh All-Ireland winning captain Aidan Forker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the eighth year of the award, and at the end of the season, one person will be named ‘Volunteer of the Year’, which last year was won by Oisín Barr, from the Doire Colmcille club in Derry. The overall prize package includes a full set of underage jerseys for the winner’s club, as well as commemorative merchandise and trophy.

Pictured at the launch of the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month Award at the Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh; Liam Conlon, Translink, Aidan Forker, Armagh All-Ireland winning football captain, and Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA Vice-Chairperson.

Clubs are encouraged to nominate young people aged 14-24 years for the accolade. Entries are welcome for volunteers who positively contribute across the broad spectrum of club community life – from coaching and mentoring, to fundraising and committee membership, and more. Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA Vice-Chairperson, said:

“Volunteering is a cornerstone of every GAA club, and our youth members play a vital role in helping to promote and grow our games in their communities through a wide range of activities such as coaching, fundraising, leading committees and improving the health and wellbeing of their members.

“I would encourage all of our clubs to showcase their own young leaders by nominating them for the monthly awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Conlon from Translink, said: “We are always amazed by the good work young people do through volunteering with their involvement in their local GAA clubs.”

To nominate a young person for this award, visit – ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward

The nomination process opens on the first Monday of each month and closes on the 25th of each month, after which a judging panel will select the winner, who’ll receive a commemorative certificate and a set of Enterprise tickets, provided by Translink.