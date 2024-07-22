Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced another special service to help more Armagh fans get to the All-Ireland GAA football final in Croke Park by public transport this Sunday, July 28.

The public transport operator announced on Monday (July 22) an additional bus special from Newry departing at 11.00am and returning at 10.00pm with seats being quickly snapped up.

Other special services put in place for the big game have already proved popular with fans from the Orchard County. Two special trains, a bus special from Armagh and another bus special from Newry have all sold out. Translink says it has also increased capacity on the regular Enterprise service to support fans.

Michael McArdle, public relations officer, Ulster GAA, said: “We welcome confirmation of these special services for the All-Ireland football final that will allow Armagh supporters to enjoy their day with safe and hassle-free travel.”

Armagh will be playing in the All-Ireland GAA football final at Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday July 28.

Declan McGinley, acting head of rail customer services at Translink, said: “This is a big day for Armagh fans and we have organised several special services to help more supporters get to the game on public transport.

“We are operating two rail specials as well as bus specials from Armagh and Newry to the GAA finals in Croke Park. Both trains and the first two bus specials quickly sold out so we have added an additional bus special from Newry today.

“Enterprise services, which have been enhanced, are also exceptionally busy that day and we recommend that people looking to travel book in advance.”