Six sporting pics from Larne Schools Hurling Cup 2025

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Around 170 children took part in the Larne Schools Hurling Club over recent months – the biggest ever, according to the organisers.

The competition is a league format in which each school plays against each other once with the top two meeting in an extended final.

Six schools took part in the concluding stages at Larne Leisure Centre with St MacNissi’s retaining the trophy after a re-run of last year’s final against Larne and Inver.

Before the final was the individual penalty competition which was won by Moyle Primary.

The organisers said: “We'd like to thank Mid and East Antrim for their continued support and Brighter Futures because of whom Larne and Inver now have their own school branded sticks and helmets.

“St MacNissi’s may have got their name on the trophy but the real winner is sport in our town. Over 40 children took part in the competition day mixing with children from other schools and playing hurling at a meaningful and competitive level. Well done to everyone involved.”

2025 champions St MacNissi's Primary School.

1. Cup Final

2025 champions St MacNissi's Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Larne and Inver Primary School.

2. Cup Final

Larne and Inver Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Moyle Primary School.

3. Cup Final

Moyle Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Olderfleet Primary School.

4. Cup Final

Olderfleet Primary School. Photo: Submitted

