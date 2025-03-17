Six sporting pics from Larne Schools Hurling Cup 2025

The competition is a league format in which each school plays against each other once with the top two meeting in an extended final.

Six schools took part in the concluding stages at Larne Leisure Centre with St MacNissi’s retaining the trophy after a re-run of last year’s final against Larne and Inver.

Before the final was the individual penalty competition which was won by Moyle Primary.

The organisers said: “We'd like to thank Mid and East Antrim for their continued support and Brighter Futures because of whom Larne and Inver now have their own school branded sticks and helmets.

“St MacNissi’s may have got their name on the trophy but the real winner is sport in our town. Over 40 children took part in the competition day mixing with children from other schools and playing hurling at a meaningful and competitive level. Well done to everyone involved.”

1 . Cup Final 2025 champions St MacNissi's Primary School. Photo: Submitted

2 . Cup Final Larne and Inver Primary School. Photo: Submitted

3 . Cup Final Moyle Primary School. Photo: Submitted

4 . Cup Final Olderfleet Primary School. Photo: Submitted