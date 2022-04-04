Celebrations after St MacNissi’s won the 2022 Larne Schools Hurling Cup.

The competition was back to its familiar format in its regular venue in Larne Leisure Centre with each team playing each other twice in a league format preceding a final between the two top teams.

St Anthony’s started strong with a 3-1 victory over Corran Integrated. St MacNissi’s cruised through the groups, winning their first three games scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

A return of the opening fixture saw Corran grind out a one nil win over St Anthony’s, meaning the Antiville school were effectively out unless there was a big swing in goal difference in the last game between Corran Integrated and St MacNissi’s. Unfortunately for St Anthony’s the last game ended in a zero-zero draw.

After the group stages, the traditional rolling penalty competition took place. Every child entered but the last boy standing was Darryl from Corran Integrated who won a hurling stick.

The main event was the 2022 final, with St MacNissi’s steamrolling into a 3-0 lead at half time. Corran regrouped and refocused for a second half assault but despite sustained periods of pressure, the Blackcave team were unable to break through St MacNissi’s who saw out the second half out to secure the victory.

The Larne Schools Hurling Cup, now in its 9th year, is a great opportunity for children to play important games of hurling at a competitive level.