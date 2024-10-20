Storm Ashley: 24 pictures as Lurgan GAA fans brave the journey to Armagh for Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann clash

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2024, 18:36 BST
Fans and players of the three Lurgan teams involved in the Senior and Intermediate Armagh County finals at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds all returned home disappointed on Sunday afternoon.

St Paul’s agonisingly lost the Intermediate final by a single point.

Meanwhile, the clash between Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann – the first all-Lurgan Armagh SFC final since 1968 – was called off at the last minute because of deteriorating weather conditions

Some fans had just arrived when the match was postponed while others were still en route to Armagh.

The ‘Clash of Clans’ has been put back until Saturday, October 26 at 6pm in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of the fans who braved the journey.

Clan Na Gael fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-207.

1. Clash of the Clans

Clan Na Gael fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-203.

2. Clash of the Clans

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-200.

3. Clash of the Clans

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-201.

4. Clash of the Clans

Clan Eireann fans at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. LM4-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

