St Paul’s agonisingly lost the Intermediate final by a single point.

Meanwhile, the clash between Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann – the first all-Lurgan Armagh SFC final since 1968 – was called off at the last minute because of deteriorating weather conditions

Some fans had just arrived when the match was postponed while others were still en route to Armagh.

The ‘Clash of Clans’ has been put back until Saturday, October 26 at 6pm in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of the fans who braved the journey.

