They did it! Eoghan Rua U15 camogs are All Ireland champions
There were celebrations on the north coast on Saturday (June 22) as the Under 15 camogs from Eoghan Rua won the All Ireland Feile.
They were the first camogie team in the Coleraine GAA club’s history to win the county Feile which allowed them to progress to the All-Ireland.
The north coast GAA club said it was “delighted and so excited that our U15 camogs qualified for the All Ireland Féile in Mullaghbawn, on June 22nd, following their successful campaign in the Derry Féile".