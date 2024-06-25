Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were celebrations on the north coast on Saturday (June 22) as the Under 15 camogs from Eoghan Rua won the All Ireland Feile.

They were the first camogie team in the Coleraine GAA club’s history to win the county Feile which allowed them to progress to the All-Ireland.