​Three local girls chosen for LGFA ‘BUA’ scheme

​The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s third 'BUA' Leadership and Life-skills programme begins this week, with 30 young females selected to take part.

Twenty one counties in Ireland are represented across the four provinces, while there are two participants from Scotland.

Amongst those selected are Caitlin Fitzpatrick from Mullaghbawn, Aoibh Carroll from Carrickcruppen, and Nadine Bannon from Saval.

‘BUA - Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the LGFA which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including: Resilience; Dealing with change; Building trust and respect; Conflict resolution; Problem solving; Project planning and delegation

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.

Commenting on the launch of this year's programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “We’re delighted to launch our third ‘BUA’ programme and I’ve been struck by the high calibre of candidates that have participated in our previous two programmes.

“It’s clear to see that the future of our Association is in safe hands and it’s been wonderful to see our participants flourish and grow throughout the ‘BUA’ programme.

“The leadership and life-skills that they learn and hone can serve them into their immediate and long-term futures and I’m really looking forward to engaging with our next group of participants, each of whom has their own individual story and with so much to offer.