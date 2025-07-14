​Translink and Ulster GAA are asking you to nominate an outstanding young volunteer from your club

Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA President, and Sean McGreevey, Translink Area Manager, pictured at Corrigan Park for the launch of the 2025 Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month Award.

Ulster GAA and Translink are calling on clubs across the province to nominate young members for the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month Award.

The award honours the exceptional contributions young members make to their clubs and communities. Each month throughout the season, one winner will be chosen who best embodies the GAA’s spirit of volunteering.

Now in its ninth year, the award will culminate with one individual being named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at the end of the season. Last year’s title was awarded to Liam O’Brien from Thomas Davis GFC/Craobh Rua Camlocha in Co. Armagh. The overall prize includes a full set of underage jerseys for the winner’s club, along with commemorative merchandise and a trophy.

Clubs are encouraged to nominate young people aged 14 to 24 who make a positive impact across all areas of club life – including coaching, mentoring, fundraising, committee roles, and more.

Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA President, said: “Volunteering is at the heart of every GAA club, and our young members play a crucial role in promoting and growing our games within their communities through activities like coaching, fundraising, committee leadership, and enhancing the health and wellbeing of fellow members.

“We are proud that our partnership with Translink highlights the positive difference young people make in their clubs and communities.

“I encourage all clubs to celebrate their young leaders by nominating them for the monthly awards.”

Sean McGreevey, Area Manager at Translink said: “At Translink we’re proud to support the Young Volunteer initiative, which shines a light on the outstanding contributions made by young people in communities across the province.

“Young people play a vital role in community life, from fundraising for local causes to mentoring peers and lending a helping hand where it’s needed most. Through their efforts, they’re making a real difference, and we’re delighted to help recognise and celebrate their impact through these awards.”

To nominate a young person for this award, visit – ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward

The nomination process opens on the first Monday of each month. A judging panel will select the winner, who’ll receive a commemorative certificate and a set of Enterprise tickets, provided by Translink.