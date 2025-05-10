WATCH: 'There's a real purpose in this Armagh team to go and win an Ulster title' says Oisin McConville
We spoke to Oisin McConville, and he says Armagh 'are in a really good place' heading into Saturday's Ulster Final against Donegal.
