WATCH: 'There's a real purpose in this Armagh team to go and win an Ulster title' says Oisin McConville

By Kieran Lynch
Published 10th May 2025, 09:56 BST
We spoke to Oisin McConville, and he says Armagh 'are in a really good place' heading into Saturday's Ulster Final against Donegal.

You can watch the interview in full for free at the link above!

