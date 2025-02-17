​Whitecross handballers Ó Dúill and Doyle bring home the gold

At the recent Dutch Open, Whitecross man Fíachra Ó Dúill joined forces with Holland’s Jurrit Osinga to take home his first open title on the European Tour.

Fíachra Ó Dúill won his maiden European 1Wall Tour Open title, whilst James Doyle claimed three-in-a-row at the Dutch Masters.

Ó Dúill wins his first European Open title

In the Masters event, James Doyle was once again the singles champion, making it three in-a-row of Dutch titles.

19-year-old Ó Dúill is making huge strides on the tour where he is currently pitted at number six in the men’s open singles rankings.

Although carrying an ankle injury, he also faired well in the singles event, emerging from his group and just losing out in a tiebreaker to Mikel from the Basque Country in the quarter-final stages.

He then partnered Osinga and they came through the group stages to set up an appetising semi-final clash with the two top Basque players, Lur and Mikel where Ó Dúill and Osinga took the win in two straight games to reach the final.

This was Ó Dúill’s third open doubles final appearance on the tour; having reached the UK final a couple of years ago and the mixed doubles final in Spain last September.

At the recent Dutch Open, Whitecross man Fíachra Ó Dúill (right) joined forces with Holland’s Jurrit Osinga to take home his first open title on the European Tour.

It was indeed to prove third time lucky as Ó Dúill showed his class, with Osinga playing strong on the right as they took the title against Belgium/France.

Three-in-a-row for Doyle

Playing a little under par in the group stages, Doyle upped his game to win through to the final and pulled out all the stops to overcome his doubles partner, Ollie Cassidy to retain the title.

The Armagh-Mayo duo were very unfortunate not to also come away with the doubles title, winning all the way to the final and forced to settle for silver in an exciting 7-6 tiebreaker.

Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.