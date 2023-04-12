Register
Young people explore sporting diversity with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s 'Different Ball Same Goal' project

Over 300 young people have taken part in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘Different Ball Same Goal’ project.

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

As a joint venture between Council’s Sports Development & Good Relations teams, four events were held in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Limavady, providing Year 8

pupils in post-primary education across the Borough an opportunity to explore the diversity of sporting heritage and traditions in the wider region.

The children enjoyed the chance to try football, rugby and Gaelic football. Council was supported by Ulster GAA, Irish FA and Ulster Rugby in the delivery of this project.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I applaud this programme for its promotion of sharing and understanding different sporting cultures. Sport is a great way to build trust and cultural understanding between young people and our young participants were able to learn more about sporting diversities which is fundamental to building our shared future together.”

A pupil from Ballycastle High School

A pupil from Ballycastle High School Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pupils from Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College enjoying the project

Pupils from Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College enjoying the project Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Young people from Dalriada School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Ballymoney High School taking part in the project

Young people from Dalriada School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Ballymoney High School taking part in the project Photo: s

Loreto College, North Coast Integrated College and Coleraine Grammar Schools all got involved in the project

Loreto College, North Coast Integrated College and Coleraine Grammar Schools all got involved in the project Photo: s

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastCouncil