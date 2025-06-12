Galacticos are Carrick & District Pool League champions

Tuesday night was judgement night in the Carrick & District Pool League sponsored by SKC Gaming NI Ltd. Theoretically, three teams could still win the league on the final night of the season. Q Club’s Titans sat in third place, only 3 points off the leaders. Times Bar’s Scorpions sat in second place 2 points off the league leaders. Galacticos sat at the top of the league, as they had for most of the season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q Club Titans could only control their own match and romped home to a 12-2 victory over Bay City Bowlers.

Scorpions had a convincing 11-3 victory away to Whitehead Trojans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorpions’ captain, Lee McIlreevy started with intend and Davy Blair soon followed before Kenny English chipped in for the Trojans. Paul Kerr, Darren Haddock, Davy Blair and Darren Whiteside wrapped up the first half 1-6 to Scorpions.

Greenisland Galacticos Pool Team CDPL Champions sponsored by SKC Gaming NI Ltd.

The second half went in a similar fashion with Lee McIlreevy, and Paul Kerr winning frames 8 and 9. Kenny English took the 10th for Trojans. This was a fatal blow to Davy Blair’s hopes of winning player of the year. Darren Haddock potted a skilful black off two cushions to cut it into the middle. Paul Kerr added with a reverse dish.

Yet again Trojans Kenny English stopped the rot with a great finish of his own. Lee McIlreevy finished off the match in style with a scintillating reverse dish. Final Score Trojans 3 Scorpions 11.

Theoretically and mathematically speaking is one thing, but reality is another. The mission was simple. Win and retain the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galacticos entertained Pink Ladies and set about their task. Gee Crawley, Ali Wilson, Derek Whiteside and Chris Carson sent the reigning champs to a quick 4-0 lead before Billie Jo McClure pulled one back.

Any hopes of a revival from the ladies were shot to pieces as the Galacticos took the next seven to secure the league title. Fitting perhaps that league stalwart and long time team member Gary Wallace got the decisive eighth frame. Sarah Louise Graham got a consolation frame on board for the Ladies but an emphatic 12-2 win from the Greenisland men secured a second consecutive league title.

Both Scorpions and Titans fought right until the end but the addition of Chris Carson meant the Greenisland Galacticos just had the strength in depth to see it out.

Galacticos were unfortunate not to do the double but we were treated to one of the best cup finals in recent memory as they fell to a 15th frame decider against the ever improving Railway Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galacticos are the 2024/25 Carrick & District League Champions sponsored by SKC Gaming NI Ltd.

In other matches:

Greenisland Colts took the points against Railway Blues 9-5.

Times Tigers had a 14-0 walkover v Grange Ballyclare.

Q Club Larne took the points 6-8 against Whiteabbey Legion.

Next week is our players memorial shield competition and on June 27 we will have our end of season 'pool together' event in Greenisland WWMC. Everyone is welcome.