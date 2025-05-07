Glendowan FC Seniors win Nelson Cup in first season - league title hopes still alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glendowan FC’s senior team have marked their debut season in unforgettable fashion by lifting the Nelson Cup after a thrilling 3–2 victory over Albion Star in the final at Ulidia Playing Fields on Friday, May 2.

The journey to the Nelson Cup was as challenging as it was memorable. From a nail-biting penalty shootout against St James’ Swifts Strollers to a hard-earned 2–1 semi-final win over Berlin Swifts on April 5, Glendowan showed grit, composure and character time and time again in knockout football.

The team’s remarkable progress is rooted in an ambitious move led by Club Chairman Gareth Devlin, who played a key role in securing the senior team’s direct entry into the Premier Division of the Belfast and District League, bypassing two divisions. That bold step has quickly paid off, with Glendowan not only competing but excelling at the top level in their first season.

The campaign, however, has brought its share of highs and challenges. One of the toughest moments came on 9 March, when player Ciaran McConville suffered a serious leg break during a league match against Berlin Swifts.

Members of Glendowan’s youth team joining the celebrations with the seniors

In a thoughtful gesture, Berlin Swifts and Swiftettes FC kindly made a donation to support Ciaran’s recovery, and the club is sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed to his recovery during what was a very difficult time.

Despite that setback, the team’s response and progress since the early weeks have been outstanding. After a tough start to the season including a defeat to Rock Athletic, Glendowan bounced back with dominant performances, including a 12–0 win in the return fixture against Rock Athletic and a commanding 7–2 result against AFC Stranmillis.

So far this season, Glendowan have recorded 13 wins from 18 league matches, an impressive tally that keeps their Premier Division title hopes firmly alive.

Coach Marcus Owens reflected on the team’s growth: “To win a major cup and still be pushing for the league title in your first season is an incredible achievement. The boys have shown real heart, from early setbacks to moments of brilliance, and the entire club is proud of what they’ve accomplished. This journey is just getting started.”

A special moment shared between Eddie Mulligan and Club Chairman Gareth Devlin

Club Chairman Gareth Devlin added: “I want to thank the volunteers, coaches and everyone behind the scenes who believed in the senior setup from the start. From the very first conversations to putting boots on the pitch, their commitment, effort and belief made this possible. This success belongs to them all. A special mention must go to the players.

"Their attitude, work rate and discipline have been outstanding from day one. They’ve turned what began as a vision for the club into a powerful reality, creating a foundation we can continue to build on for years to come.”