Glentoran teams up with STATSports as Official GPS Performance Partner

Glentoran Football Club has teamed-up with STATSports, the global leader in GPS sports performance tracking technology.

STATSports will become the Club’s official GPS Performance Provider, supply its state-of-the-art Apex Pro Series system to the Men’s First Team, Reserve Squad, Academy Squads (U13–U16) and the Women’s Senior Team.

Approved by FIFA as the gold-standard in performance tracking technology, STATSports have proven to be the most trusted performance-tracking system in sport.

Top clubs across the world of football such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, and Juventus have all chosen STATSports to elevate their performance tracking.

This advanced technology will enable Glentoran’s coaching and support staff to monitor performance metrics - such as speed, distance, intensity and workload - providing valuable insights to enhance player development, optimise training and minimise injury risks.

STATSports’ Apex Pro Series system, regarded as the most advanced GPS performance tracker available, offers real-time and post-session data to support players’ workload management performance and recovery.

This partnership reflects Declan Devine’s commitment to professionalising Glentoran’s football operations and fostering a culture of excellence across all levels of the Club.

Declan Devine, First Team Manager at Glentoran Football Club, said: "Partnering with STATSports and integrating their Apex Pro Series system across the club marks a significant step forward as we continue to professionalise and modernise every aspect of our football operations.

"The Apex Pro Series is STATSports' elite system, trusted by teams such as the Brazilian FA, German FA, PSG, Juventus, Liverpool, and Manchester United. It will provide us with world-class performance analytics, delivering precise and reliable insights into key metrics both in real-time and post-session.

"This cutting-edge technology will transform how we monitor player performance during training and matches, allowing us to tailor training programmes, optimise recovery strategies, and minimise injury risks. It ensures we leave no stone unturned in maximising the performance and potential of our squad as we aim to compete for league titles and trophies.”

Mark Haughey, Business Development Manager at STATSports, said: "We are delighted to partner with Glentoran Football Club, a team with a proud history and an ambitious vision for the future. Our Apex technology, trusted by the world’s best players and teams, will now be implemented across all levels at Glentoran, from the First Team to the Academy.

“This partnership reflects Glentoran’s commitment to achieving excellence both on and off the pitch. By optimising First Team performance and nurturing the next generation of talent, the club is setting a benchmark for professionalism and innovation in its football operations.”

Tony Webster, Chief Executive Officer of Glentoran Football Club, said: “By adopting the same cutting-edge technology trusted by the world’s top teams, we are equipping our players and coaches with world-class tools to achieve peak performance and build a foundation for sustained success.

“STATSports’ expertise and innovation will be instrumental as we continue to modernise and professionalise every aspect of the club. This partnership is about more than just technology; it represents a commitment to fostering a high-performance culture and setting new standards of professionalism at Glentoran.

“As a club-wide commitment, this underlines our ambition to compete at the highest level across all areas of Glentoran. From the first team and reserves to the Women’s team and our Academy, we are creating an environment that reflects the best practices of elite football clubs. Our goal is to ensure all players and teams have access to the resources and support they need to fulfil their potential and deliver success both on and off the pitch.”

For more information on STATSports and their Apex Pro Series system visit: https://pro.statsports.com.