Going for gold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both girls secured their places in the finals after tremendous performances at the weekend. Sophie-Leigh McClintock 54kg punched and manoeuvred her way to a quarter and semi-final victories defeating national champions. Skye-leigh current national champion at 43kg dominantly secured her place in the finals with an impressive unanimous decision.

Skye-leigh and Sophie, both 15 , put their success down to the support of their club, the Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls believe they are in the right place to succeed as the Iain Mahood school has produced more than its fair share of success stories both in the amateur game as well as the top level in professional boxing over the last six years.

Skye-Leigh Haighton , Iain Mahood , Sophie-Leigh McClintock

The Evolution head coach Iain Mahood and his team provide both one-to-one training and group sessions Monday to Saturday , welcoming people from all walks of life from the age of seven upwards. The Evolution Boxing Club has always attracted an ever increasing number of female boxers who are taking to the sport and are keen to follow the pathway of leading girls Sophie and Skye-leigh