Gold Rush for Evolution Boxing Club at International Tournament

Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus enjoyed a weekend of glory at the Cuchulainn International Boxfest in Dundalk, where the team produced a series of outstanding performances against top-class opposition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising prospect Preston Creighton lit up the tournament, winning his semi final on Saturday convincingly before going on to lift the gold medal in Sunday's final at 54kgs to become champion with an incredible display.

Benjamin Murray followed with a superb semi final win on Saturday and then pushed his opponent all the way in a thrilling final, taking home a hard-fought silver medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debut fighter Paige McCollum turned heads with a brilliant first contest against a five-time Irish champion. Though edged out on a split decision, her fearless display underlined her potential as a future national champion. Maddison Larkin also marked her debut with success, claiming gold in the 50kg division via walkover while gaining valuable rounds of experience on the day.

Evolution boxers Maddison Larkin, Benjamin Murray ,Preston Creighton ,Junior Thompson ,paige McCollum

Perhaps the story of the tournament came from Junior Thompson, who was once told just over a year ago he might never walk properly again, let alone box. In an emotional moment, he defied all odds to return to the ring and capture gold becoming champion at 69kg in his finals bout.

The club’s success in Dundalk capped off a glittering month of September, with victories both at home and abroad.

Highlights included Zoe McCaughran’s superb win against a x4 times world champion, Andrew Patterson’s triumph in Nuremberg, Aston McNamee becoming County Antrim champion, and now the international Boxfest medal haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With strong performances across the board and unwavering travelling support, Evolution Boxing Club continues to prove and cement its reputation as one of the brightest forces in Irish boxing producing champions, future stars, and inspiring stories of resilience.