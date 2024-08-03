President Colum McKeever was joined by family members for this popular annual event in the club calendar.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch up with some of those who took part.
1. President's Day
Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever and his wife Eilish pictured with extended family members during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-219. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. President's Day
Portadown Golf Club president, Coum McKeever, centre, pictured on his President's Day with fourball from left, Rodney Park, John Wright, Michael McDonald and Matthew Devlin. PT32-214. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. President's Day
Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever, left, pictured with competition starter, Ben Hunniford during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-216. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. President's Day
Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever pictured with his special guests during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-220. Photo: Tony Hendron