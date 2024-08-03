Pictured with Portadown Golf Club president Colum McKeever on his big day are competitors from left, Nigel Gilliland, Paul McLoughlin, Brian McKee and Jonny Beale. PT32-217.placeholder image
16 of the best pictures from Portadown Golf Club President's Day 2024

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 17:29 BST
Portadown Golf Club President’s Day proved enjoyable for all on Saturday.

President Colum McKeever was joined by family members for this popular annual event in the club calendar.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch up with some of those who took part.

Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever and his wife Eilish pictured with extended family members during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-219.

Portadown Golf Club president, Coum McKeever, centre, pictured on his President's Day with fourball from left, Rodney Park, John Wright, Michael McDonald and Matthew Devlin. PT32-214.

Portadown Golf Club president, Coum McKeever, centre, pictured on his President's Day with fourball from left, Rodney Park, John Wright, Michael McDonald and Matthew Devlin. PT32-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever, left, pictured with competition starter, Ben Hunniford during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-216.

Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever, left, pictured with competition starter, Ben Hunniford during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever pictured with his special guests during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-220.

Portadown Golf Club president, Colum McKeever pictured with his special guests during his President's Day event on Saturday. PT32-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

