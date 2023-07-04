Register
8 photos of Ballycastle Lady Captain's Day presentations

Ballycastle Golf Club’s Lady Captain held her Lady Captain’s Day recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

Doreen Reid made the presentations to the various winners at an event after the golfing day.

Here’s some of the winners...

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Julie McKee with the visitors prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Credit Steven McAuley

1. Golf

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Julie McKee with the visitors prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Credit Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black with the committee prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley

2. Golf

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black with the committee prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black and Fiona Glass with the nearest the pin prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley

3. Golf

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black and Fiona Glass with the nearest the pin prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Kathleen McGowan (Section B winner) and Stephanie McLaughlin (Section B runner up) during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley

4. Golf

Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Kathleen McGowan (Section B winner) and Stephanie McLaughlin (Section B runner up) during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley

