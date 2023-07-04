Ballycastle Golf Club’s Lady Captain held her Lady Captain’s Day recently.
Doreen Reid made the presentations to the various winners at an event after the golfing day.
Here’s some of the winners...
1. Golf
Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Julie McKee with the visitors prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Credit Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley
2. Golf
Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black with the committee prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley
3. Golf
Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Catherine Black and Fiona Glass with the nearest the pin prize during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley
4. Golf
Doreen Reid, Lady Captain Ballycastle Golf Club, presents Kathleen McGowan (Section B winner) and Stephanie McLaughlin (Section B runner up) during Ladies Captain's Day on Saturday evening. Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley