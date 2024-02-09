​AGM a success at Mayobridge Golf Club

Mayobridge Golf Club

The meeting was very well attended. The club secretary Gerald McCarthy, in a detailed report, thanked the club members for their help and support during the year.

He had a special word of thanks for Greenkeeper Derek who along with Harry, Shane and Martin kept the course in fantastic order throughout the year.

He highlighted the efforts of the various teams who represented the club in the inter-club competitions. He congratulated the Fred Perry Seniors team, whom he had the pleasure of captaining, for their outstanding achievement in winning the Ulster South pennant and also team Captain Harry Addis and the Rossmore Cup lads who were runners-up in their campaign.

Club treasurer Stephen Lavery gave a comprehensive update on the club finances.

Outgoing Captain Mark O’Neill in his address said that while he had been a little apprehensive in accepting the role initially, he was delighted with the way his year at the helm had panned out. He was particularly pleased the reponse from the membership regarding his chosen charity Cystic Fibrosis with a final tally raised of over £3,500.

Incoming Captain Robert Gracey thanked Mark for inviting him to serve as his vice-captain during the past year. He said he was looking forward to his year in office and he had quite a few projects in mind to help and improve the course for the enjoyment of all. He also nominated Stephen Lavery to serve as his vice-captain.

Finally, outgoing President Pat Cunningham in his address paid tribute to the late Joe Fegan who had the foresight and forbearance to build such a great course and clubhouse which we all continue to enjoy.

Vice President Harry Addis assumed the role of President while the 2015 Captain Des Carson was elected to serve as Vice President.

Joy for McEvoy

Round four of the New Year's League was concluded over the final week of January.

When all the cards were checked and verified on Sunday evening, it was Pat McEvoy (08) who emerged from the pack in Division 1 to earn the plaudits for the second time in the series.

McEvoy was undeterred by the internal two shot reduction applied to his handicap after his impressive showing in Round Two. He was in irrepressible form and in total command of his game throughout.

His wedge play in particular contributed to making it a truly masterful display which was evidenced by a fine closing birdie which saw him sign for an magnificent tally of 38 points.