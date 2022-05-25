Ballyclare Golf Club shortlisted for accolade

The full list of finalists has been compiled and the winners will be announced during a star studded night at The Europa Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, May 31.

The event aims to showcase key professionals and businesses that enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally.

Northern Ireland is well known for its friendly people, whose creative thinking and innovative spirit bring them at the forefront of the business field they operate within.

Ballyclare Golf Club. (Pic by Google).

These awards will recognise everyone that makes Northern Ireland so special, from restaurants that serve delicious and unique dishes, bars and clubs that ensure unforgettable nights, museums, shopping centres as well as top hotels which create memories that stay with us.

The Springvale Road club has been shortlisted in the Best Golf Club category.

Commenting on the club’s inclusion on the shortlist, a spokesperson for the club said: “At Ballyclare Golf Club, we are honoured to yet again be nominated as finalist in ‘Best Golf Club’ category.

“After a difficult period of the pandemic, and as we prepare for our club Centenary in 2023, this nomination is a true recognition of achievement of all of our staff on our course and around the clubhouse, providing a fantastic customer experience on a daily basis.”

A Spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022 added: “Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that.

“These awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties. There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.

“The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Northern Ireland a friendly and welcoming place. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”

For more information about the awards, check out the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards Facebook page.