The trophy is contested annually around May 22, which is the birthday of the former Lady Captain and honorary member who passed away in March 2012.

This year Carrick Lady Captain, Barbara Smallwood, hosted 30 players from Massereene, Greenisland, Mayola, Shandon Park and Ballyclare golf clubs, including the Lady Captains of Greenisland (Karen Wady) and Massereene (Heather Allison).

Scott Williams, grandson of the late Dorothy, presented the prizes to the various winners including 3rd place (Annette Newburn - Carrick GC), 2nd place Margaret Logan (Massereene GC) with the trophy winner being Sandra McNally (Carrick GC) with 44 Stapleford points.

Sandra said that she was delighted to win Dorothy’s Trophy and thanked the greenkeepers and club staff for their splendid support to make the event such a success.

Scott thanked the competitors for supporting his grandmother’s competition and said that her six children have put funds in place to support the trophy in 2026 (the club’s centenary year) which, had she still been with us, his grandmother would also have reached her 100th birthday, having been born in 1926, the same year the club was established.

Scott said: “I offer my sincere congratulations to Sandra McNally, a really fine golfer, in claiming the trophy.”

1 . Memorial Trophy Winner Sandra McNally is presented with the Dorothy Williams Memorial Trophy by Scott Williams. Photo: Submitted

2 . Memorial Trophy Scott Williams congratulates Annette Newburn, who finished third in the competition. Photo: Submitted

3 . Memorial Trophy Competitors at the prize giving ceremony in Carrickfergus Golf Club. Photo: Submitted