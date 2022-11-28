A Castlerock golfer was one of ten from all over Northern Ireland who converged in sunny Spain last week to compete in the Grand Final of the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters.

The Masters in association with Next-Gen Power was played over three days on some of the Costa Calida’s finest golf courses.

Brad Stewart from Coleraine represented Castlerock GC. The qualifying golfers from the ten participating clubs, were each able to bring a guest on a once-in-a-lifetime four-night trip to Murcia.

Advertisement

To earn their place at the Grand Final, qualifiers took part in series of ‘Race To Murcia’ Open qualifying events at the participating clubs between April and September this year. The final was played on three of the Murcia region’s 20 golf courses with the winner being crowned on the best two cards.

Coleraine man Brad Stewart from Castlerock Golf Club picks up his medal for qualifying as a finalist in the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters from Maria Martinez, General Manager at the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia.

Advertisement

First up on day one was La Torre GNK (DoubleTree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa resort) - where winners and guests also stayed during their trip – followed by day two at UGOLF Saurines de La Torre, before the event concluded at the famous La Manga Club Resort.

With high stableford scores of 40 and 39 on the first two days, Killinchy man Rodney Orr, representing Clandeboye Golf Club in County Down, emerged triumphant – and lifted the trophy at a prizegiving dinner attended by guests and VIPs from the Murcia tourism and golf industries.

Advertisement

Maria Martinez, General Manager at the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, was delighted with the response to the inaugural tournament.

“Northern Ireland is a very important market for golf tourism here and I think it has a lot in common with the Region of Murcia in terms of size, population and the friendly fun-loving nature of its people,” said Maria.

Joining Kevin Stevens (left) from Golf Ireland and Esther Garcia from the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia at the Grand Final of the inaugural Region of Murcia Masters in association with Next-Gen Power, were Castlerock Golf Club representatives (l-r) finalist Brad Stewart (right) and guest Jack Henderson

“We know how much people in Northern Ireland love golf, which is reflected by the success that players from the region – like Rory McIlroy - have enjoyed on the global stage, so we thought we would show our appreciation by creating the first ever Region of Murcia Masters – a bespoke golf competition especially for the Northern Ireland market.

Advertisement