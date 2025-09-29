Cloverhill Golf Club are Junior Cowdy champions for 2025

Cloverhill Golf Club's Junior Cowdy Cup winning team.

​Cloverhill are Junior Cowdy Champions following a pulsating battle with Portadown.

Leading 3-1 from the home leg, Cloverhill were defeated 3-1 at Portadown on Sunday leaving matters down to holes won. Cloverhill had an eight-hole advantage going into the second leg, but only lost by five holes, in the 3-1 away defeat, making them champions for the third time in the last four years.

The winning team on Sunday under team Captain Frank Ryan was Mark Shevlin and Raymond Quinn, Joe Macken and Gary McIlroy, Shane Muckian and Martin Savage, Tom Muldoon and Seamus McGivern.

The three remaining second leg Cowdy finals, take place next weekend, all against Edenmore. Paul Lambert’s Rossmore Cup Team are at home on Saturday trailing 3-1 from the first leg. Daniel Hughes’ team Sam Rutherford side take a 22-hole lead to Edenmore on Saturday. On Sunday, David Pilkington takes his Senior Cowdy team to Edenmore holding a 19.5 to 8.5 lead.

SEPTEMBER SINGLES STABLEFORD

KIERAN CRUMMY IS THE WINNER

The September Singles Stableford saw the weeks of recent low scoring results shattered by Kieran Crummy (10) with a return of 44 points winning this weekend. Kieran was four points clear of runner-up Piaras Curran (11), with Daithi Vize (30) in third place with 38 points. There was a countback for fourth won by Ruairi O’Neill (5) over Mark Keogh (12) both with 37 points.

HEC FRIDAY OPEN

SECOND OPEN FOR EMMETT FEARON

Emmett Fearon (13) won his second Friday Open in three weeks after coming out top of a three-way countback with 36 points. Emmett won from Co. Armagh lady member Julie McCarten (8) and Larry O’Rourke (8)

The last HEC sponsored Friday Open for 2025 is October 3 with prizes for First, Second Third, Fourth, Front 9, Back 9, Longest Drive & Nearest the Pin.

LADIES

NICOLA REEL IS WEEKLY WINNER

Nicola Reel (16) returned a terrific 42 points to become this week's ladies' winner. Ann McGivern (25) was runner-up with 33 points.