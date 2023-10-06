Cloverhill Golf Club notes

David Reel, Paddy McShane and David McEvoy. INNR4107

The Peter Byrne President’s Prize provided us with one of the best finishes of the year with nine scores ranging from 41 to 43 points vying for the six main prizes on offer.

John McQuillan (10) lead home the field of 166 with a winning score of 43 points to win the newest Callaway Driver which was the President’s Prize. John finished a point ahead of runner-up Stephen McLoughlin (13), who won a Callaway Rescue Club, followed by a seven-way countback on 41 points to sort out the next three prizewinners.

The Callaway putter for third place was won by Jason Hazzard (16). Thomas McKenna (16), Kieran Crummy (11) and Patrick Agnew (19) were respectively fourth, fifth and sixth winning t-shirts, as Miceál O’Reilly (11), Patrick Malone (8) and Martin Savage (21) were the unlucky trio to lose out on the prizes.

The Gross prize - a Callaway Wedge – went to Eugene Byrne on the countback from Patrick Malone and Stephen Campbell. The golf shoe bags for the nine’s was won by Brendan Hughes front nine with 25 points, whilst 23 points did the business for Joseph Kearney on the back nine.

The box of balls for the best score at the Par Three’s saw Ciaran Hartigan, 18 shots, win the countback over Miceál O’Reilly and David Pilkington with 19 shots the winning score on the Par Five’s for Jamie Duffy

ROISÍN DOWNEY IS LADY WINNER

A President’s Prize for your first individual win was achieved by Roisín Downey (43) as her strong back nine finish enabled her to take top spot on the countback from Ann McGivern (24) – both with 37 points.

BYRNE MONUMENTAL CROSSMAGLEN SPONSORED MIDWEEK CUP FINAL

REARRANGED FINAL

Storm Agnes put paid to last week’s final of the Byrne Monumental Crossmaglen Sponsored Midweek Cup which has been rearranged for this Wednesday October 4. The 16 finalists will play Holes 1-6-7-8-9-10-16-17-18 (3xPar 3, 3xPar 4, 3xPar 5) with the winner receiving the Cup plus £80 Second-£50, Third-£40, Fourth-£30.

Tee-Time Draw

4-15 - Patrick Malone, Stephen Cunningham, Tomás Grant, Seán McCreesh.

4-30 – Stephen Coleman, Aaron Campbell, Declan Ó Neill, Raymond Kelly.

4-45 – Neil Smyth, Shane Grant, Michael Short, Shaun Garey.

5-00 – Kevin Morrissey, Stephen McLoughlin, Raymond Quinn, Conor McArdle.

SENIORS

FIRST WIN FOR ANTHONY LOUGHRAN

Anthony Loughran (36) claimed his first Seniors win with a winning return of 44 points last Thursday. Anthony was four points clear of runner-up Brian Doran (22) who was a point ahead of third placed Martin McDonnell (24).

MICHAEL SHORT IS OPEN WINNER