Fourteen schools across Mid Ulster sign up for Killymoon Golf Club's junior competition

Killymoon Golf Club in Cookstown has launched an exciting new initiative to promote junior golf.

The idea of the ‘Killymoon Schools Cup’ began following a conversation between Anthony McCann our club captain and Tyrone All Star Legend Peter Canavan at the fundraising day for the new Holy Trinity College. As a PE teacher Peter believed that there should to be other sports available to children outside of the normal, Soccer, Gaelic, Hockey etc.

Having recently taken up the sport himself he believed golf could provide an ideal opportunity for those that are not necessarily interested in contact sports to get involved. The club captain passed on the idea on to clubs event’s organiser Oisin Monaghan and after initial contact with schools we were asked if we had considered a competition format.

That led to some further discussion with our Junior Convenor Glenn Pearson and Lady Captain Anne Smyth and a proposal was brought to the club council who decided unanimously that this was an excellent way to promote both our sport and junior involvement.

Pictured at the launch of Killymoon Schools Cup competition aimed promoting junior club in Mid Ulster. Credit: Supplied

Lady Captain said, “I’m excited and proud to be part of The Killymoon Schools Cup. For a number of years I have been involved with the Junior Branch and have watched it grow. It’s been an amazing journey, especially the election of our first Junior girl Captain, in 2023 and again in 2024. This Cup offers a great opportunity for schools to come together, for young golfers, male and female to compete together and also another chance for cross community development. Junior members are a very important part of any club and competitions like this , can only encourage them to play. Hopefully, this is the start of something, that will carry on for a long time at Killymoon”.

The formal launch of the competition was held at the Killymoon Golf club on Monday October 21. The club says it has a full time sheet for the November 8, with an amazing 80 pupils taking part. A total of 14 schools from the local Mid Ulster area including Magherafelt, Cookstown, Dungannon, Omagh and Coalisland are taking part along with schools from Co. Armagh.

This is a new venture but seeing the interest and level of participation the club aim to grow The Killymoon Schools Cup and are planning for this to become an annual event. The level of interest generated ensures that we will going forward provide a competitive golf competition for schools and our club “Junior Branch”.

This is a wholly cross community venture which will provide an opportunity for kids from different schools to meet, compete and hopefully form friendships. At the end of the day these children are the future of our game and our clubs.

A club spokesperson added: “This is a very exciting project that we are initiating, and we would just like to extend our thanks, firstly to the schools who have signed up so promptly to the event and to McAleer & Rush, our main sponsor who as always is extremely supportive of the club. know they share our goal of promoting not only golf but the building of cross community relationships through sport.”