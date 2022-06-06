Gold Flag Award for Belvoir GC

General manager Brendan McDermott said: “It’s hugely satisfying to receive an award that recognises our commitment to members and visitors. Belvoir has joined an exclusive group of clubs in the British Isles, including Gleneagles, The Belfry and Celtic Manor. We are the sole Gold Flag club in Ulster, and from over 400 golf clubs on the island of Ireland, only the championship clubs of Mount Juliet and Portmarnock also received Gold Awards.”

Lady Mary Peters commented: “As an Honorary Member of Belvoir, I’m delighted to present this Gold Flag Award.

“It is a significant accolade because it recognises world-class customer service and experience.

“Belvoir enjoys a marvelous clubhouse, bar and dining area, with stunning views over the course, the panorama of the city and Antrim Hills. I congratulate the club’s winning team of 42 staff.”

Captain Terry Sonner observed: “The ‘Gold Flag’ underpins our position as one of the foremost parkland courses in Ireland.

“It’s been our strategic plan to focus on service issues and procedures to ensure we’re constantly aiming for excellence.

“This was a team effort in eve ry department, and a tribute to all our staff .”

Lady Captain Julie Morrison said: “We’re honoured to have ‘Belfast’s Golden Girl’ present our award. She’s the epitome of sporting achievement.

“The Gold Flag will encourage even more visitors from across Ireland and abroad to explore the many improvements we’ve introduced to the course and clubhouse. They’ll certainly enjoy the Belvoir experience.”

The 59club, the Industry leading Customer Service Analysts and Training Provider, operates within the UK, Europe, USA, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The award ceremony was the culmination of a two2-day event which saw many of the top golf clubs, venues, teams and individuals from across the UK, Ireland and Southern Europe assemble at The Belfry Hotel and Resort.

The event, a long-standing fixture within the golf business, recognised the finest customer service providers for having achieved the highest standards of excellence in 2021.

The 59club’s accolades are determined by assessments and scores collected from their detailed, impartial mystery shopping audits, which evaluate the experience afforded to visiting golfers and prospective members, in accordance with 59club’s objective benchmarking criteria.

