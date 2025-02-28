Portrush golfer Graeme McDowell has said that he is ‘going the extra mile’ to qualify for the 153rd Open which will take place in his hometown in July.

US Open winner McDowell was speaking as holes at Royal Portrush Golf Club were named after the Portrush man, as well as Open winner Darren Clarke.

The 45-year-old told BBC Sport NI that one of his top objectives in 2025 is qualifying for the Open at Royal Portrush in July.

McDowell was the only Northern Ireland player who made the cut when the prestigious championship was held at his home venue for the first time in 2019.

Graeme McDowell pictured at a press conference at Rathmore Golf Club, Portrush, celebrating his historic US Open Championship win in 2010. CREDIT Russell Pritchard / Presseye.com

"It's extremely important to me," said McDowell, who still has a number of opportunities to earn his place on the timesheet.

"I've got a busy enough six months coming up but the major championships remain the most important events in the world.

“I've done all I can in the past three or four years to qualify for the Open and the US Open via the different routes and with the Open being at Portrush this year, it cranks up the intensity a little bit higher for me.

“I'm looking all over the world to see where there might be an opportunity and trying to go that extra mile to try and get into that tournament.”