Golfers celebrate the 20th anniversary of Castlereagh Hills Golf Course

Golfers have been swinging into action to help Castlereagh Hills Golf Course celebrate its historic 20th anniversary.

The platinum milestone was marked with a commemorative golf competition and evening reception supported by club members and invited guests.

The facility was officially opened on June 24, 2005, which saw the old Gilnahirk Golf Course transformed to a magnificent 18-hole course with a contemporary clubhouse and restaurant.

Over the last two decades, the course has become a standout destination for golfers across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Over 100,000 visitors have teed off across its stunning fairways, with many returning regularly to play a repeat round of golf.

Membership has also continued to thrive, with the club now boasting over 700 members, which is testament to the growing passion for golf in the Castlereagh area.

The anniversary golf competition was won by John Galway with 40 points. William Houston was second, Deborah Finch and Wilson Johnston were close behind in third and fourth place. Other placed golfers were Alan Skelton, David Marston, Simon Baird, Gary Hoey, Glen Higgins and Geraldine Haire.

Ladies 9-hole was picked up by Susan Maxwell, while nearest the pin was won by Len Skinner at the 6th and Padraig Garrity at the 14th.

The men’s longest drive was achieved by Graham Cromie on the 2nd hole and the ladies longest drive was collected by Mary Stewart at the 15th.

Presenting the prizes the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “In under 20 years, Castlereagh Hills Golf Course has grown into a beautiful facility with superb playing conditions and a strong community spirit.

"Membership has continued to grow, which shows that people come not just to play golf but to build friendships, develop skills, and feel part of something special.

The course has also earned a stellar reputation for hosting major competitions. The Golfing Ireland, Ulster Under-19 Girls and Under-18 Boys tournaments, have become regular fixtures on the calendar.

"In 2024, Castlereagh Hills Golf Course had the honour of hosting the prestigious R&A Ladies Coronation Foursomes, underlining its position as a premier venue for competitive play.

“I know the next two decades will bring the same level of enthusiasm as we build a legacy of quality and community for golfers of all ages.”