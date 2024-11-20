In pictures: 14 Mid Ulster schools take part in Killymoon Golf Club's Schools Cup

The idea of the ‘Killymoon Schools Cup’ began following a conversation between Anthony McCann, the club captain, and Tyrone All Star Legend Peter Canavan at the fundraising day for the new Holy Trinity College.

As a PE teacher Peter believed that there should to be other sports available to children outside of the normal, soccer, Gaelic, hockey etc.

Almost 80 kids from 14 schools took part on the day – November 8. All had a great time and congratulations to the winners.

A spokesperson for Killymoon Golf Club said: “The feedback from the schools that took part has been excellent and we look forward to running this again in 2025.

“None of this would be possible without our sponsors so we would like to acknowledge Colm Kilpatrick, Killymoon Ladies branch, Emma Monaghan and Glenn Pearson for their contribution towards prizes and to McAleer and Rushe who have committed to being main sponsors for the event going forward.

“Also a word of thank to all the Killymoon members who helped on the day and in particular Oisin Monagh who did a mountain of work in leading this concept to fruition".

1 . Winning team Winning team - Cookstown High School with Lady Captain Anne Smyth and Captain Tony McCann L-R Tristan Purdy, Archie Hall, Ellie Costelloe, Jake simpson. Photo: Supplied

2 . Runner-up team Runner Up Team - St Marys Magherafelt Patrick Birt, Dermot Diamond, Saskia Hastings and Chris McAleer with Lady Captain Anne. Photo: Supplied

3 . Closest to Pin in 2 Closest to Pin in 2 on 18th winners Padraig Grant - Crossmaglen St Josephs and Julia Currie - Rainey Endowed Magherafelt with Killymoon Ladies member Frances McKenna. Photo: Supplied